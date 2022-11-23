Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Receives $12.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

NETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NETI opened at $9.40 on Friday. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $76,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $525,000. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 56.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 207,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 74,917 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 0.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period.

About Eneti

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.