Panmure Gordon Downgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.51) to GBX 38 ($0.45) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Monday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.