AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.09.

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AvidXchange Trading Down 2.4 %

AVDX opened at 8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 24.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

