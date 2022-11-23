Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 693.33 ($8.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 650 ($7.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.09) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.10) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.87) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

LON:INF opened at GBX 606.40 ($7.17) on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($7.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,042.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 553.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 554.29.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

