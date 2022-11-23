Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Price Target at GBX 1,919.86

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,928.43 ($22.80).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSE. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.69) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,723.50 ($20.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,586.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,697.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89).

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.