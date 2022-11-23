Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Financial Comparison

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.02 billion 9.68 -$75.40 million ($0.51) -128.22 SPS Commerce $385.28 million 12.18 $44.60 million $1.40 93.02

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 4 8 0 2.54 SPS Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ceridian HCM and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus target price of $71.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.81%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $159.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Volatility & Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -6.52% -2.39% -0.58% SPS Commerce 12.04% 11.70% 9.31%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Ceridian HCM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

