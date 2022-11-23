Critical Contrast: Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ooma 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ooma has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% Ooma -0.42% -1.40% -0.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Ooma $192.29 million 1.94 -$1.75 million ($0.03) -512.33

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

Ooma beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers the Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

