Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) & GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Critical Comparison

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GlobeStar Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 420.49%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than GlobeStar Therapeutics.

0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -68,657.57% Seelos Therapeutics N/A -239.70% -132.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.80 million ($0.01) -0.66 Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 216.73 -$66.05 million ($0.79) -0.97

GlobeStar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seelos Therapeutics. Seelos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlobeStar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics beats GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Richland, Washington.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

