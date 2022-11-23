Critical Review: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cadre pays out 400.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Zimmer Biomet pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Zimmer Biomet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 2.21 $12.66 million $0.08 316.16 Zimmer Biomet $7.84 billion 3.09 $401.60 million $1.32 87.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre. Zimmer Biomet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cadre and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 7 0 2.88 Zimmer Biomet 4 14 4 0 2.00

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $123.37, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% Zimmer Biomet 3.89% 11.92% 6.66%

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Cadre on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest toss facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products, as well as robotic, surgical and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

