InfuSystem (INFU) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare InfuSystem to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InfuSystem and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 805.81 InfuSystem Competitors $1.07 billion $77.92 million 8.51

Profitability

InfuSystem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares InfuSystem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 0.28% 0.63% 0.30% InfuSystem Competitors -1,373.68% -130.99% -26.24%

Volatility & Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InfuSystem and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 800 3307 7505 170 2.60

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.22%. Given InfuSystem’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

InfuSystem beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

