Comparing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial 42.47% 16.04% 0.49%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $118.24 billion 0.57 $8.63 billion N/A N/A Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.36 $3.18 billion $78.09 0.49

This table compares AXA and Jackson Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AXA and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jackson Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

AXA currently has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Given AXA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AXA is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Volatility and Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Jackson Financial pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products. In addition, it offers asset management services in the areas of various asset classes, including equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate for the group's insurance companies and their clients, and retail and institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Paris, France.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

