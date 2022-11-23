Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mplx stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

