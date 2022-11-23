loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Credit Suisse Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.
loanDepot Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.51 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
