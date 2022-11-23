loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Credit Suisse Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.51 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,172.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,172.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 359,994 shares of company stock valued at $572,888 and have sold 2,235,897 shares valued at $3,376,581. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

