Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $174.28 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

