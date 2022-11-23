inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.83.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

