HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.09.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $272.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -114.53 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $862.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

