Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.