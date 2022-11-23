Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $88.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $107.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.