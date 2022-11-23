Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Societe Generale

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE FTCH opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

