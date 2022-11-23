Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.16. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
