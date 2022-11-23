Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.16. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

