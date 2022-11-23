Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.01 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 8,335,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $129,195,000 after acquiring an additional 408,115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,617 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,471 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

