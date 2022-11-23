FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

NYSE TGT opened at $157.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.