Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Decreased by Analyst

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for GAP in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

GAP stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 375.02%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAP by 26.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

