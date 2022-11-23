FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $18.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.63. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $287.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

