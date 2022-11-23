Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aramark’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aramark by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,702,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Aramark by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Aramark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

