Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,632 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

