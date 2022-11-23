Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Outperform”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $72.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,237,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

