Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CHT stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

