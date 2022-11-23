Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 148,932 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.