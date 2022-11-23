Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CNQ opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
