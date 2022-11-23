UBS Group Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $96.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,834,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 647,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

