51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.73 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.73.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
