51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.73 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.73.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

