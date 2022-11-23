Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Drive Shack

Drive Shack Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.