Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

NYSE CI opened at $319.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.14. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,026,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Cigna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

