Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) a $130.00 Price Target

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $130.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.
Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.21 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
