Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) a $130.00 Price Target

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $130.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.21 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.