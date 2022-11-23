Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $374,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 122.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 711.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 127,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.