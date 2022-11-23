PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

PAR stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.79. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

