89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

ETNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at $68,508,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

89bio Trading Down 3.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

