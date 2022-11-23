Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $93.30

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,556. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

