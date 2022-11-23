Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $93.30

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,556. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

