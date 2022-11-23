Covalon Technologies (CVALF) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Covalon Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covalon Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $15.54 million $18.58 million 3.31 Covalon Technologies Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.04

Covalon Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Covalon Technologies. Covalon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Covalon Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 87.25% -13.17% -10.99% Covalon Technologies Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Covalon Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Covalon Technologies Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 118.30%. Given Covalon Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Covalon Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Covalon Technologies competitors beat Covalon Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

