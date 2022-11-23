Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

About Stoke Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

