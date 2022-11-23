O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $818.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $818.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $852.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $762.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $853.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

