AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday.

AdTheorent Stock Down 3.1 %

AdTheorent stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

