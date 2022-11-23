Critical Comparison: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 1847 and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Freight Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 572.24%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than 1847.

This table compares 1847 and Freight Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $30.66 million 0.04 -$3.31 million N/A N/A Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Freight Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1847.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats 1847 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts. The Construction segment engages in construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases, and office cabinets. 1847 Partners LLC serves as the manager of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 1948 and is based in New York, New York.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

