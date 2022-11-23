Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) PT at $3.46

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital cut Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.43. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,500,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,793 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth about $8,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,895,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 524.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

