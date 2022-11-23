CompoSecure (CMPO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CompoSecure to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54% CompoSecure Competitors -44.43% 13.02% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompoSecure Competitors 242 1135 1669 59 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CompoSecure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 186.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 56.00%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure’s competitors have a beta of 6.63, indicating that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million $13.51 million 2.26 CompoSecure Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.30

CompoSecure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CompoSecure beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.