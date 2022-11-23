Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $78.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Prothena Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.48. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,364. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Prothena by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

