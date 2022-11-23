Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.91 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.