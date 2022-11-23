Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Progyny Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.91 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
