Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.91 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

