Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %

CTHR stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.63. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

