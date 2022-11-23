Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %
CTHR stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.63. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.29.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.