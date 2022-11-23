Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

About CSG Systems International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

