America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

