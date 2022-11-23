America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
America’s Car-Mart Price Performance
NASDAQ CRMT opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05.
Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
